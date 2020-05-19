Ubricoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (UBN)

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, Ubricoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Ubricoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, EtherFlyer and BiteBTC. Ubricoin has a market capitalization of $189,093.56 and $525.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubricoin Token Profile

UBN is a token. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 tokens. The official message board for Ubricoin is medium.com/@theubrican_2001. Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubricoin is ubricoin.ubrica.com.

Buying and Selling Ubricoin

Ubricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubricoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

