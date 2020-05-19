Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UDG. Barclays raised their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 865 ($11.38).

LON:UDG opened at GBX 675.50 ($8.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 610.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 721.29.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

