UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Hits $2.31 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $259,249.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.03350405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031187 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.