Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.0453

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $106,380.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,830.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.14 or 0.02534367 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00640625 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,434,253 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

