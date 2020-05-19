Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 442 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 719% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

