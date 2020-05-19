Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Umpqua worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Umpqua by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

