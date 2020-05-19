United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Increased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of UTX traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,570,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.