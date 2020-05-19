UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $289.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,884. The firm has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

