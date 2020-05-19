Universe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. Universe has a market cap of $92,062.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Universe has traded up 60.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000229 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,390,353 coins and its circulating supply is 86,190,353 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.