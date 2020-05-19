UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

