Unobtanium Price Up 2.6% This Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $59.19 or 0.00609827 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $21,088.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,155 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

