Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Unum Group worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,924,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,534,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 997,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 734,935 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 693,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of UNM opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

