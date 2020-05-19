Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 236.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.04 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 545,858 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,142.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 240,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 221,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 220,776 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 527,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 139,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

