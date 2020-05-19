Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Sunday.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 35,792,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,992,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Vale by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,500 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $2,445,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vale by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vale by 729.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,000,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 879,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

