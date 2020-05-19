Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4,188.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $21,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.75. 1,640,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,118. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

