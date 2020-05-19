Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,383 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Truefg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.50. 66,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

