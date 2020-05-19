Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,335,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $193.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average is $183.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

