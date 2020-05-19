Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $92,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

