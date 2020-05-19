Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Position Increased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.5% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 1.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of VIGI traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,980. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05.

