Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Mangham Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mangham Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. 660,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,747. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

