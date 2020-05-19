Velas Reaches Market Cap of $63.01 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Velas has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $63.01 million and $880,623.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003255 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005007 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

