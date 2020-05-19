Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 721,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Ventas worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

