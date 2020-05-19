Veros Price Tops $0.11 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Veros token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Veros has a market cap of $139,623.50 and approximately $10,639.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veros has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.55 or 0.02065426 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00087644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00176418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Veros

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

