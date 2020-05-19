Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003014 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, QBTC, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $432,043.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,700.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.82 or 0.02193983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.55 or 0.02531403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00466704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00686468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068468 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00499132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,814,497 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bleutrade, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Coinroom, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.