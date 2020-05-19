VIBE (VIBE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $236,516.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $236,516.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.03430914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031205 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

