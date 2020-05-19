Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,923 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86,380 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $843.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

WDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

