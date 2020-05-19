VULCANO (VULC) Price Hits $0.0003

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. VULCANO has a market cap of $70,813.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

