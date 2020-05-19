Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,236.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,961.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

