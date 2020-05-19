WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 20,741 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in H & R Block by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 109,513 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,067. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

