WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 233,730 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,270. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

