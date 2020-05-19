WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other news, Director Kathy N. Waller bought 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 145,447 shares of company stock valued at $977,601. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 2,320,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $856.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

