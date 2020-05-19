WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,858 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,854 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,786,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,496. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,114. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.