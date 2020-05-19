WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

