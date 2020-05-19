WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FL traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,582. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

