WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.35. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

