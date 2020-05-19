WBI Investments Inc. Sells 6,646 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,837. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.