WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,278,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,890,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 22.3% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. 1,669,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

