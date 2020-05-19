WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,098,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,900,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 9.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 2.50% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,346,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 673,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,691. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

