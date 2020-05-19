WBI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,807 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Comerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. 1,827,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

