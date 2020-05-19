Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE: SCM) recently:

5/13/2020 – Stellus Capital Investment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/8/2020 – Stellus Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

5/6/2020 – Stellus Capital Investment is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Stellus Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

4/16/2020 – Stellus Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

4/2/2020 – Stellus Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Stellus Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

SCM stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 45.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Bilger acquired 9,524 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,435.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

