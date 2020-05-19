Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jeld-Wen (JELD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE: JELD) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2020 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

5/12/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

5/6/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Jeld-Wen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

4/21/2020 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – Jeld-Wen was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Jeld-Wen was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Jeld-Wen was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

4/1/2020 – Jeld-Wen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

