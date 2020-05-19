Wei-Wu He Purchases 438,932 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He bought 438,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $899,810.60.

Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Wei-Wu He bought 6,880 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $14,379.20.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Wei-Wu He purchased 196,398 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $381,012.12.

On Thursday, March 19th, Wei-Wu He acquired 234,488 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $368,146.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Wei-Wu He bought 264,192 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $396,288.00.

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 877,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $190.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.81. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,638,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

