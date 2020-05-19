West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Given Media Impact Score of 1.82

Media coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news sentiment score of 1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

West Mountain Environmental has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

