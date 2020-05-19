Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

