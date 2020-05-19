Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Westrock stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. 2,380,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

