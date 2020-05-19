Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $1.25. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 562,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

