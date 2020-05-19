Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 2.1% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned about 0.27% of Xylem worth $31,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

NYSE:XYL traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. 1,052,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.