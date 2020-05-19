Zacks: Analysts Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.62. AerCap posted earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AER traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.17. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

