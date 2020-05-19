Zacks: Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

AVYA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,359,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,950,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

