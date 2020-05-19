Zacks: Analysts Expect Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Axis Capital reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axis Capital.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 471,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,774.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In other news, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Butt acquired 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.49 per share, for a total transaction of $250,502.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 986,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,921,237.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,864 shares of company stock worth $485,980 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 760.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

